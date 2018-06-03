Bloomberg Model 3 Tracker Stands At 2,350 Cars A Week

Bloomberg continues to update its Model 3 tracker on a regular basis. Why? There is no Chevy Bolt tracker or Nissan LEAF tracker. What is it about the Model 3 that is so important that Bloomberg feels the need to keep a record of VIN numbers registered with the federal government and scour social media for news about the latest deliveries?

Not to put too fine a point on things, but the Tesla Model 3 is arguably the single most important automobile of the 21st century. Just as the Ford Model T created a permanent culture shift in the United States and around the world, the Model 3 will be the line in the sand, if you will, between cars with internal combustion engines and those with electric motors.

When the Model 3 got more than 400,000 reservations in a short period of time, traditional automakers were forced to acknowledge the electric car revolution had begun and they needed to build electric cars of their own or go out of business. The Model 3 has prodded those companies to invest billions in electric car technology. Considering the Model S is only 7 model years old, the pace of change has been unbelievably swift.

But that’s not all. The entire fate of Tesla as a viable company hinges on the Model 3. If it succeeds and makes a profit, the company’s stock will surge. If not, Tesla could find itself struggling to raise the money it needs to continue in business. It is not an overstatement to say the launch of the Model 3 is a make or break moment for Tesla and the future of electric transportation.

According to the June 3 tracker update, Bloomberg estimates Tesla has manufactured 33,254 Model 3s so far, and is now building approximately 2,560 Model 3 cars each week. Of course, because Tesla refuses to publish monthly sales numbers, we won’t have an accurate idea of Model 3 production during the second quarter until early July. That’s when we will find out how close the approximations arrived at by Bloomberg are to reality.