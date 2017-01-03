Published on January 3rd, 2017 | by James Ayre
In conjunction with the decline of practically every other megafauna animal still in the world, giraffe (Giraffa camelopardalis) numbers have fallen by around 40% over just the last 30 years, according to new data from the [&hellip... Read More →
Published on January 3rd, 2017 | by James Ayre
The iconic ring-tailed lemur of Madagascar (the only place that the primates known as “true lemurs” have ever existed) is rapidly headed towards extinction, according to new research from the University of Victoria in British Columbia [&hellip... Read More →
Published on January 1st, 2017 | by James Ayre
There are now only 7,100 cheetahs (Acinonyx jubatus) left in the world, according to a new study from the Zoological Society of London, Panthera, and the Wildlife Conservation Society. The causes? The same ones as always [&hellip... Read More →
Published on December 28th, 2016 | by Carolyn Fortuna
The best way to fight fake news is to learn strategies to think critically about the media... Read More →
Published on December 27th, 2016 | by James Ayre
Despite some common presumptions on the matter, it seems that most deforestation occurring in the Congo Basin is the result of only a small share of locals, and those that are taking part aren’t doing so [&hellip... Read More →
Published on December 23rd, 2016 | by Carolyn Fortuna
How does the right-wing news site Breitbart describe and deny climate change... Read More →
Published on December 21st, 2016 | by smiti
Between 2022 and 2027, India plans to add 12,000 megawatts of large hydro capacity, 4,800 megawatts of nuclear power capacity but ZERO thermal power capacity... Read More →
Published on December 19th, 2016 | by Aisha Abdelhamid
Originally published on Green Building Elements Spawned by the need to protect a seemingly insignificant patch of gravel, not many folks know that Redding’s iconic Sundial Bridge rose as a result of an eco-challenge surmountable only [&hellip... Read More →
Published on December 15th, 2016 | by Aisha Abdelhamid
Originally published on EdenKeeper.org A community outreach program in Connecticut called Solarize with Faith is helping faith group members display their creation care by putting solar on their roofs. Their beautiful motto? “Stewardship in our hearts. [&hellip... Read More →
Published on December 10th, 2016 | by Carolyn Fortuna
Many countries have made initial plans to transition to renewable energy resources. Aruba has set specific goals to make those plans a reality... Read More →
Published on December 8th, 2016 | by smiti
A private firm, which evaluated the generation-based incentive scheme in India has proposed to incentivise utilities to purchase wind power. ... Read More →
Published on December 7th, 2016 | by James Ayre
The ocean acidification that’s now occurring, as a result of increasing anthropogenic levels of carbon dioxide emissions, will led to cascading losses of biodiversity in many marine habitats and ecosystems, according to new research from the [&hellip... Read More →
Published on December 6th, 2016 | by James Ayre
Specific coral genotypes (“individuals”) can live for more than 5,000 years (at the least) according to new research from the National Marine Fisheries Service, Penn State, and Dial Cordy & Associates. The findings — based on [&hellip... Read More →
Published on December 5th, 2016 | by Guest Contributor
Most people know about renewable energy in the form of solar, wind or geothermal power, for example, and the biggest and best firms in the world are pouring resources towards finding better ways to produce longer lasting [&hellip... Read More →
Published on December 5th, 2016 | by Carolyn Fortuna
The Green Festival is more than a shopping experience: learn about the social, environmental, community, and food activist groups that will be exhibiting at the Portland Green Festival this weekend! ... Read More →
Published on December 5th, 2016 | by James Ayre
The mothman, the giant supposedly human-like flying creature first spotted in Point Pleasant, West Virginia back in the 1960s has made its return to the popular consciousness once again it seems — with images recently taken [&hellip... Read More →
Published on December 5th, 2016 | by Aisha Abdelhamid
Originally published on EdenKeeper.org Formally blessed and sanctified, 150 solar panels forming a 38 kW array have been pressed into religious service at the iconic Gloucester Cathedral in Gloucestershire, England. Dubbed the oldest cathedral in the [&hellip... Read More →