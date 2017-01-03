Animals

Only 7,100 Cheetahs Left In The World, Study Finds

Published on January 1st, 2017 | by James Ayre

There are now only 7,100 cheetahs (Acinonyx jubatus) left in the world, according to a new study from the Zoological Society of London, Panthera, and the Wildlife Conservation Society. The causes? The same ones as always [&hellip... Read More


Animals

Calatrava’s Iconic Sundial Bridge was Spawned by Salmon

Published on December 19th, 2016 | by Aisha Abdelhamid

Originally published on Green Building Elements Spawned by the need to protect a seemingly insignificant patch of gravel, not many folks know that Redding’s iconic Sundial Bridge rose as a result of an eco-challenge surmountable only [&hellip... Read More


Community & Culture

Solarize with Faith Program is Energizing Connecticut

Published on December 15th, 2016 | by Aisha Abdelhamid

Originally published on EdenKeeper.org A community outreach program in Connecticut called Solarize with Faith is helping faith group members display their creation care by putting solar on their roofs. Their beautiful motto? “Stewardship in our hearts. [&hellip... Read More


