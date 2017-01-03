Animals Calatrava’s Iconic Sundial Bridge was Spawned by Salmon Originally published on Green Building Elements Spawned by the need to protect a seemingly insignificant patch of gravel, not many folks know that Redding’s iconic Sundial Bridge rose as a result of an eco-challenge surmountable only [&hellip... Read More →



Community & Culture Solarize with Faith Program is Energizing Connecticut Originally published on EdenKeeper.org A community outreach program in Connecticut called Solarize with Faith is helping faith group members display their creation care by putting solar on their roofs. Their beautiful motto? “Stewardship in our hearts. [&hellip... Read More →

