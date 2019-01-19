Don The Con & Crew Creating Alternative Reality That Is Almost Completely Fake

by Zachary Shahan 0 comment
Don The Con & Crew Creating Alternative Reality That Is Almost Completely Fake

Donald Trump rose to political prominence by pushing a fake story that President Obama wasn’t born in the USA.

He rose up in the public consciousness via a fake “reality TV” show that was produced to make him look like a much more competent and successful businessman than he’s ever been.

His career, it has now been made clear, was launched with hundreds of millions of dollars from his father and fake but influential claims about his net worth (because of fake claims about his stake in his daddy’s company). Even the names of the PR people talking to reporters were fake (it was Trump himself, not the false identities he used).

Called out for repeated lies about his TV show’s ratings on one morning show, Trump told the host on the commercial break that you just tell people whatever you want them to believe and they’ll believe it.

The career con man lied about worker pay, business success (or lack thereof), charitable donations, how his foundation was using its money, what his “university” offered, and countless other things.

He has also surely shattered any previous records for number of lies while in the White House.

Trump claims so many things that are polar opposite of reality, that are pure projections on other people of the faults he suffers from, and that are counter to what you can see and hear with your own eyes and ear, that if you somehow fall into his messaging bubble and buy it, your understanding of what has happened and what is happening is almost completely detached from reality.

The alternative reality his supporters live in is so absurd, so counter to obvious evidence, that it actually blows my mind that people can buy into it and not fall out of the popping bubble any time it collides with hard physical reality.

It’s also an interesting lesson in how effective messaging can work, even in the most absurd examples.

Image by DonkeyHotey via Flickr




0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Zach is the director of CleanTechnica, the most popular cleantech-focused website in the world, and Planetsave, a world-leading green and science news site. He has been covering green news of various sorts since 2008, and he has been especially focused on solar energy, electric vehicles, and wind energy since 2009. Aside from his work on CleanTechnica and Planetsave, he's the founder and director of Solar Love, EV Obsession, and Bikocity. To connect with Zach on some of your favorite social networks, go to ZacharyShahan.com and click on the relevant buttons.

You may also like

Oldest Remains Of Atmospheric Pollution In Southern Europe...

China Extends Anti-Dumping Duties On EU Polysilicon Imports

How To Advance The EV Revolution (Report)

The GOP And The ACA

Net Metering Equal Access Bill 2339 Passes California...

Coal To Solar: Retraining Our Energy Workforce

Cap and Trade Climate Bill Is "A Pig...

India Simplifies Rules For Approval Of Wind Turbines

Poor Shell.. Profits Don't Triple in 3rd Quarter...

Ocean Health Data May Be Flawed – New...