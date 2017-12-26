Fiat Chrysler Holding Settlement Talks With Diesel Vehicle Owners In US In...

Dreaming Of A Green Christmas — 100% Clean Power In Denmark

Iran’s Air Pollution Problems Are Growing Fast, As Evidenced By Recent Events

Interesting Plastic-Trash-To-Construction-Materials Recycling Program Underway In Coastal Kenya

Vanadium Emissions Surged Last 2 Decades — Increasing Use Of Heavy Oils,...

Iran’s Air Pollution Problems Are Growing Fast, As Evidenced By Recent Events

by James Ayre 0 comment
Iran’s Air Pollution Problems Are Growing Fast, As Evidenced By Recent Events

The air pollution problems facing Iran, in particular those facing the country’s populous capital Tehran, seem to be growing rapidly based on recent events.

As the result of dangerous levels of air pollution, schools in Tehran and in many other large cities throughout the country as well, were closed last week state media reported at the time.

Accompanying those actions, authorities in the country also instituted a scheme to halve the number of cars allowed on the road on any particular day until air pollution levels dropped — depending upon license plate number, you were only allowed to drive on alternating days.

In addition, cement factories and mines were also temporarily shut down.

So what to make of this? You might be asking yourself why I’m reporting on such a matter on a site named CleanTechnica, but I think it’s important to draw attention to the growing air pollution problems around the world — as such problems are largely the result of widespread use of personal internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, which do a very poor job combusting the fuels they run on and so release high levels of pollutants.

Tehran, for instance, is home to over 8 million ICE cars and motorbikes — correlating to a population of around 14 million people. In other words, despite the potential problems of local geography (Tehran is located at the foot of very large mountains) the primary reason that air pollution problems in the region are as bad as they are is because of the scale of petrol/gasoline and diesel vehicles.

That’s a problem that could potentially be solved…and that, more importantly, could have been avoided (subsidizing fuels amounts in practice to subsidizing inefficient personal vehicle use).

Reuters provides a bit more background: “Residents shared on social media pictures of Tehran covered with a blanket of smog…Iran’s Health Ministry has called on the elderly, children, and people with heart problems to stay at home. Iranian media reported that a growing number of people with severe breathing difficulties have been hospitalized.”

“Iranian media gave no specific reason for the increased pollution, which comes after a similar incidence in 2014 that left some 400 people needing hospital treatment.”

Such events will become more and more common until effective action is taken. Or rather, perhaps, until refined fuels become too expensive for the current boom in personal vehicle use to continue.

For more on Iran’s situation, see: Norwegian Firm Signs Deal For 2 Gigawatt Solar Project In Iran; Iran Approves $3 Billion Worth Of Foreign Renewable Energy Investments; and LG & Iran To Cooperate On Electric Vehicles … Probably.

Image by Ensie & Matthiassome rights reserved




0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

James Ayre’s background is predominantly in geopolitics and history, but he has an obsessive interest in pretty much everything. After an early life spent in the Imperial Free City of Dortmund, James followed the river Ruhr to Cofbuokheim, where he attended the University of Astnide. And where he also briefly considered entering the coal mining business. He currently writes for a living, on a broad variety of subjects, ranging from science, to politics, to military history, to renewable energy. You can follow his work on Google+.

You may also like

Comet ISON Sized Up By NASA's Swift Telescope

Rising Tide, Sinking Boats — Economic Growth in...

Bio-Engineers Create First 'Living Laser' from Green-Glowing Cell

World Leaders Limit HFCs At September G20

Perseids Meteor Shower Peaks August 12 2013

Drought In The Horn Of Africa Changed Migration...

Psittacosaurus — The Parrot Dinosaur — Switched From...

Coastal Ocean Temperatures Changed Dramatically Over The Past...

Limited Nuclear War Could Halt Global Warming, Short...

Scottish Scientists Make Biofuel from Whiskey