Climate Group Unveils Interactive Map Showcasing Global Under2 Policies

Climate action non-profit The Climate Group this week unveiled its new Under2 Policy Action Map, an interactive tool which illustrates the numerous successful climate-related policies being implemented by subnational governments around the world which are part of the Under2 Coalition.

“To reach a world of under two degrees of warming, policymakers all over the world need successful examples of low-carbon growth to learn from and be inspired by,” The Climate Group said in a press release announcing the new interactive map. As such, The Climate Group has created a way for policymakers to investigate case studies from Under2 signatories from around the globe and covering a wide range of issues from renewable energy and resilience to clean transportation and land use.

The Under2 Policy Action Map currently highlights 14 case studies including six in North America, three in Europe, two in Australia, one in Brazil, and two in South Africa.

Providing policymakers around the world with real-life examples of climate action and the positive benefits they create is vital for the continued growth of global policy action. It is all very well and good for a growing global consensus of actors to announce their intention to prioritize climate action, but unless said promises yield tangible benefits, other governments around the world are not necessarily going to jump on board.

This new interactive map from The Climate Group serves to underscore not only the widespread adoption of climate action — highlighting all signatories and state supporters of the Under2 Coalition, which now includes over 200 signatories from 43 countries on six continents — but showcases the valuable work being done and dig into the case studies highlighted.

For example, one of the case studies highlighted (as shown above) is “Assessing KwaZulu-Natal’s vulnerability to sea level rise and coastal erosion” in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Stretching 580 kilometers along the southeast coast of South Africa, it is a popular tourist attraction which is experiencing erosion and sea-level rise. The case study investigated the challenges, results, and key results from a Coastal Vulnerability Index (CVI) assessment.