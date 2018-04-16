Remember When Hillary Clinton & Obama Paid Off Porn Stars & Playmates?

Hillary Clinton was indeed investigated for years — er, decades. What did she get busted for? Ah, yeah, nothing.

Obama was investigated for … wearing a brown suit? being too academic? trying too hard to compromise with Republicans?

Can you imagine if Hillary Clinton or Obama were running the country while …

… being investigated for a $130,000 payment to a porn star they allegedly had sex with (in Obama’s case, a few months after his third wife gave birth to his 5th known child)?

… in addition to that case, there was an alleged year-long affair overlapping the same time period with a Playboy Playmate, and her payoff is included in the investigation (with both the affair and payoff echoing the story above as well as other rumored stories and seemingly self-incriminating statements from Clinton/Obama)?

… in the midst of all of this, an investigation into Russian meddling in the election is underway in which there are many signs several key Clinton/Obama campaign members collaborated or tried to collaborate with Russian spies and oligarchs during the campaign, and Clinton/Obama eerily will never say anything bad about Vladimir Putin or impose required sanctions?

… Clinton/Obama is constantly smearing political opponents, critics, and their own appointees in the Department of Justice as slimeballs, liars, and stupid or horrible people?

… Clinton/Obama watch TV obsessively and frequently tweet in dramatic fashion (and with various misspellings, grammatical errors, and ALL CAPS text) in response to stuff they see on cable news?

Yeah, I know, you can’t even imagine Obama or Clinton doing much of this without laughing (and crying) inside. But, seriously, can you imagine how Republicans in Congress and Fox News would be responding if anything like this was going on with Obama or Hillary Clinton? I’m sure it would be totally the same as how they respond to the Trump bonanza.

The fact that one key “news” organization is so completely biased and imbalanced on political issues is a major problem — a cancer — on a democratic society that relies on a strong 4th estate.

And let’s not claim that Fox News is just balancing out “liberal bias” in the media. If Obama or Clinton were in Trump’s shoes today, they’d be getting slammed just as bad by CNN, MSNBC, etc. The difference is important, and a huge reason why we have a reality TV con man as president right now.

Images by DonkeyHotey • some rights reserved & NASA