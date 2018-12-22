38 Top Political Tweets of the Day — #TrumpShutdown #ResignTrump

This is what occurs when a lighter lights pic.twitter.com/SwlPQayDYq — How Things Work (@ThingsWork) December 21, 2018

Following yesterday’s post about 11 top political tweets of the day, here’s one on 15 top political tweets since that article. Again, each tweet is followed by a two-liner.

Tweet of the day. #NailedIt

Mexico Agrees to Pay for Trump’s Psychiatric Care https://t.co/u8Gu4t0Z1b — John Sipher (@john_sipher) December 22, 2018

Actually, that one might be best. Not even jokingly, I think this is what’s needed — after impeachment.

Wait, Republicans want to spend an extra $5 billion? We could use that to send over 650,000 more kids to Head Start. Or buy nearly 2 million meals for seniors. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) December 21, 2018

Priorities, Jeff. Useless walls first, humans last.

Just wondering …How many people who voted for @realDonaldTrump – for whatever reason – look in the mirror now, asking themselves, “What the fuck have we done?” — Mike Barnicle (@mikebarnicle) December 21, 2018

Seriously. Who at this point can say with an honest face that voting for Don the Con Trump wasn’t a huge political mistake — big league!

Not enough. The bill is coming due now. https://t.co/thgJ0WP6W1 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 22, 2018

This president is a disaster, even more that most of us expected. Nonetheless, there are still apparently clueless or brainwashed Fox News viewers who don’t understand why Don the Con is our worst president in history.

It's past 12 am on Saturday and the #TrumpShutdown is officially happening for the third time, even though Republicans control the White House, Senate & House. More evidence that @realDonaldTrump

and GOP don't know how to govern. But help is on the way. #JanuaryIsComing https://t.co/HjBg068DXT — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 22, 2018

Yep, as highlighted in the Obama years, Republicans are the party of no. They don’t like having a functional government, so they routinely break the government and don’t care about it.

A good man resigns as Defense Secretary, The acting Attorney General ignores the advice of ethics lawyers, And the government is shutting down. This is what happens when an administration is both unethical and incompetent. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) December 21, 2018

Unethical. Incompetent.

Seems like ALL my military contacts worried about an unconstrained President Trump taking a baseball bat to national security strategy to divert attention, or for whatever motivates him. Two former four stars just told me “Widespread concern,”“We are on very dangerous ground.” — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) December 21, 2018

Top professionals focused on national security and international security are spooked. We have an unhinged, unethical, incompetent commander of the armed forces — and that’s worse now that we don’t have a sensible scholar between him and the troops.

This new reporting is a bombshell. The President of the United States shouldn’t be conversing with DOJ about *any* criminal investigation, let alone one involving his own interests. “Trump pressed Whitaker on why more wasn't being done to control prosecutors in New York…” https://t.co/I9uUY3xXpf — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) December 22, 2018

Remember, Josh Campbell is a former FBI agent. This is mind-blowing, and Don the Con Trump should be impeached today.

The Trump Shutdown is here. We also have its companion, the Trump Market Crash. And apparently around the corner, the Trump Recession. Not to mention the only distinguished member of his Cabinet resigns in protest. Not easy to do all that — he does it without breaking a sweat. https://t.co/GVWG3w7D1J — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) December 22, 2018

That’s Trump. Republicans need to wake up.

Trump promised to run the country like he runs his businesses. It's the only promise he’s kept: TRUMP CASINOS

Status: #Shutdown TRUMP STEAKS

Status: #Shutdown TRUMP VODKA

Status: #Shutdown TRUMP FOUNDATION

Status: #Shutdown {many more} US GOVERNMENT

Status: #TrumpShutdown — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) December 21, 2018

Enough said. Trump is good at shutting stuff down after failure, not at making progress.

Every senator should quote @realDonaldTrump today: "Mexico will pay for the wall." — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) December 21, 2018

How this guy actually got into office is shameful. That said, it was also probably criminal.

This completely preventable #shutdown has left 800,000 Federal workers furloughed or forced to work with no pay. Yet leaders in Washington who failed the American people still get paid. This is BS. I stand with our workers & won’t accept pay as long as the govt is shut down. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 22, 2018

A Congresswoman with a conscience. Trump doesn’t care, and that’s a problem.

Asked if he felt Trump should keep the government shutdown for the next two years if the Democrats didn’t capitulate on border wall funding, Schlapp quickly replied: “It would not break my heart.” https://t.co/r05O7w5ej9 — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 22, 2018

Ugh — reminder that Trump isn’t the only heartless Republican “leader” in DC. They all need to go.

Prepared by people working without pay https://t.co/p51I7ecoVn — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 22, 2018

The thing is: Trump doesn’t care about other people. And the bigger thing: most Republicans in Congress don’t seem to care about others either.

Trump: “I’ll shut down the government unless you make me president for life, let me jail all my enemies, and deport all the immigrants.” Pundits: “When will both parties learn to compromise???”https://t.co/AoyqJBJN6a — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 22, 2018

The bothsiderism is horrible, disgusting, and so misleading. People need to understand and communicate the difference between Republican and Democrats.

Remember: – The Senate passed a bill unanimously.

– Trump had a tantrum.

– In his last complicit act, Paul Ryan put forth a different bill in the House.

– Ryan knew it wouldn't pass, saving Trump from having to veto it. This is the #TrumpChristmasShutdown. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) December 22, 2018

The Republican Party in a nutshell. Was so happy to see Ryan go, but next rich white guy on the plate is quite similar.

Guys guys guys, calm down. Susan Collins is Concerned. Bob Corker is Troubled. Ben Sasse will send out a press release. Jeff Flake will be on the news sharing his disappointment. And Marco is going to lay down one hell of a bible verse any minute. (We’re all going to die.) — YS (@NYinLA2121) December 21, 2018

The spineless, useless Republican Party. What’s new?

We have gotten to this sorry stage of events because Republican lawmakers shielded him from scrutiny and indulged his lies, racist rhetoric and attacks on democratic norms https://t.co/zLqSFt3qHm — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 21, 2018

Indeed. Exactly — spineless, unethical, undemocratic, treasonous Republicans in Congress have enabled this nonsense, and it is apparently only going to get worse the longer they don’t stand up to temper tantrum Trump.

BREAKING: @CREWcrew has just filed this complaint against Whittaker for violating ethics laws. DOJ inspector general must investigate. https://t.co/aTlnlqGqAw https://t.co/blh9DEDsbu — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) December 21, 2018

Whitaker does the unthinkable. Lawsuits be flyin’.

The President of the United States should not be discussing any criminal case in which he has been implicated with the Acting Attorney General. This is wrong, unethical and eviscerates post-Watergate policy. Whitaker should not need an ethics opinion to know this is inexcusable. https://t.co/CTRiv4k6Xg — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 22, 2018

Duh. Double duh.

WOW. Howell Raines (former ex editor of the New York Times on Chris Hayes show) says he reads the Mattis letter as a historic document written by a military scholar indicating that Donald Trump is a treasonous president, not to mention totally “unhinged.” — John Dean (@JohnWDean) December 22, 2018

WOW. This is actually my favorite tweet of the day.

There are no high schools or gov buildings named after R. Nixon, nor will there be any named after D. Trump— excluding buildings he or his family own. The “Trump” brand has not merely gone down the drain but it’s swirling through a sewer of corruption that’s getting worse! https://t.co/CEyN6OwGcN — John Dean (@JohnWDean) December 22, 2018

Whoa — what a comment. And perhaps the most notable thing is the person who made it.

This is shocking. “Trump pressed Whitaker on why more wasn't being done to control prosecutors in New York who brought the charges in the first place, suggesting they were going rogue.” https://t.co/yzKEkOkPfh — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) December 22, 2018

This is so freakin’ corrupt. We have such a criminal president.

Remember when the #GOP went berserk because Hillary's spouse had a casual conversation with AG Lynch at the airport? Waiting for GOP to go berserk again because @POTUS is now having direct conversations to influence acting AG Whitaker on investigations that implicate him …. https://t.co/q6WD9dZ4Lo — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 22, 2018

The hypocrisy — it burns. Seriously, the things Trump is doing are 100x as concerning as anything the Clintons did.

Roger Stone admits to spreading lies on InfoWars. Stone, WSJ reports, made the admission in settling a defamation suit brought against him by an exiled Chinese businessman. The agreement requires Stone to run ads apologizing for defamatory statements.https://t.co/sNtGJrRMma — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 18, 2018

Stone lied all over the media? You’re kidding me!

Obama warned in 2010 that Citizens United would lead to "foreign entities" influencing our elections. Justice Alito rebuked Obama publicly. @PolitiFact rated Obama's statement "mostly false." And now??? My latest column for @washingtonpost:https://t.co/pvf5SYN8zL — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) December 21, 2018

Whoa. This is a big problem for us politically, and Citizens United needs to go, which means Republicans need to go.

I'm sick of pundidiots saying "Washington is dysfunctional" and "both parties need to learn to compromise." No. Republicans are dysfunctional. They have refused to compromise for decades. They've now become fascists And WE are finally done trying to compromise with Nazis. — DCPetterson (@dcpetterson) December 22, 2018

Exactly. This.

Is Trump corrupt? Or is ALL of the following corrupt? FBI

Justice Dept

SDNY

NY AG

FISA Court

Mueller

Weissman

Goldstein

Quarles

Rosenstein

McCabe

Strzok

Ohr

Comey

Brennan

Yates

Lynch

Bharara

Steele

Judge Sullivan

Judge Ellis

etc Who do you think is corrupt? — Indivisible Network (@IndivisibleNet) December 21, 2018

Hmm, this is a hard one. Got any more clues?

The more you read Mattis’s resignation letter, the clearer it becomes that Trump had not read it before he sent his tweet. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 21, 2018

Hahaha. LOL.

If we had a president who was a Russian asset and secretly addicted to meth, tell me how it would look any different than what we have now. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 21, 2018

Damn! And isn’t that the point?

Each day this mentally unstable man takes a step closer to destroying 242 yrs. of self rule. And though Democrats want to be restrained, impeachment is inevitable. Then GOP Senators will have to make a choice. Either protect Democracy or continue to enable an ignorant criminal. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 21, 2018

But I have a question. When have modern Republicans ever been pro-democracy.

Factual, and also so serendipitously perfect. Touché, Corn.

Really good points, @BenSasse. You should call your Senator. https://t.co/wPpooylI4T — Chris Sacca (@sacca) December 20, 2018

Exactly — time for Republicans to do something, beyond some ephemeral words of disappointment. Republicans need to stand up for the United States, for Americans.

Hillary warned us over and over again. But 60 million people didn't listen. And because of people who voted 3rd party…. we have 2 words for you…. "If Mr. Trump gets his way, it'll be like Christmas in the Kremlin" March 23, 2016 @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/ab477Hto2g — Indivisible Network (@IndivisibleNet) December 21, 2018

It’s almost as if the lady knew a thing or two about politics, and about Donald Trump. If only a few more people had learned more than Republican propaganda.

Lots of people are traveling today to spend Christmas with their families. Be safe, and remember that thousands of children can’t because they are locked in Trump’s children’s prisons. We can’t forget them. — Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) December 22, 2018

Ugh, that’s getting real. Too sad.

“Advisers close to Trump aren’t convinced he will try to do it, but say he wants to.” This is usually where it starts, right? https://t.co/4KafCt30KA — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) December 22, 2018

Our clueless tweeter in chief has another great idea: fire a completely functional capable Federal Reserve chief due to the economic challenges he has created himself.

I am told to expect more resignations at the Pentagon in wake of Mattis.

A senior US defense official tells me: “Make no mistake – Mattis is resigning in protest over the President's national security policies," a resignation based on "principle." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) December 21, 2018

This is concerning. We have a president working purposefully or inadvertently on behalf of our enemies rather than our friends, and sensible people in the military are starting to resign in protest.

This is the worst stock market week since 2008.

This is the worst stock market month since 1931.

Most Americans have lost 10% of their savings or more. Markets hate chaos, corruption, and heading in the wrong direction. In other words, Trump. — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) December 21, 2018

#Winning. This is Trump World.

Also, you’ve got to watch this short video: