11 Top Political Tweets of the Day

Twitter is a bit annoying — too many trolls and discussions are too shallow. But it is hella fun for political one-liners.

Below are perhaps my 11 favorite political tweets of the past day, each of which are followed by in-depth explanatory two-liners. 😉

Keith wins the day!

Honestly, every freakin’ thing Trump does is the opposite of what he should do, and his own specialized advisers and staff confirm it.

Well, look at that, a Donald Trump tweet that we can actually agree with. …

It’s from 2014, when we had a fully competent president, but nonetheless.

Indeed, in the letter Mattis wrote, he didn’t say a single positive thing about Trump.

He did imply that Donald Trump was working against the interests of the United States in multiple ways.

Slapdown by former Republican (and top Republican operative) to a current spineless Republican Senator.

Rubio, wake the f*** up!

Well, that’s obvious, isn’t it?

When has Trump ever cared about anyone but himself?

Duh.

By the way, the dude is a freakin’ criminal!

Just a friendly reminder that Donald Trump may not be the only Republican a-hole under the thumb of Putin.

Also, seriously, who the f*** goes to Russia on the 4th of July?!?!

Not sketchy at all.

Not sketchy at all.

Yikes.

Hold on to your hats!

Well, that would be better, wouldn’t it?

If only Republicans had some sense of duty to the United States.

Ocasio-Cortez, what are you doing bringing sense to a discussion about Republican policy?

Why would Republicans ever implement policies Americans want?

Update: We’ve got a 12th tweet that just has to be added:




