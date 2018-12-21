11 Top Political Tweets of the Day

Twitter is a bit annoying — too many trolls and discussions are too shallow. But it is hella fun for political one-liners.

Below are perhaps my 11 favorite political tweets of the past day, each of which are followed by in-depth explanatory two-liners. 😉

Trump's former secretary of state says he's a "moron." Trump's former communications director says he's a liar. Trump's former black adviser says he's a racist. Trump's former lawyer says he's a criminal. And Trump's defense secretary resigns in protest. They know him best. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 21, 2018

Keith wins the day!

Honestly, every freakin’ thing Trump does is the opposite of what he should do, and his own specialized advisers and staff confirm it.

God I fucking hope so https://t.co/dvlGPQQNoO — UnsilentMajority 🖤 (@The_UnSilent_) December 21, 2018

Well, look at that, a Donald Trump tweet that we can actually agree with. …

It’s from 2014, when we had a fully competent president, but nonetheless.

Mattis is quitting, because Trump’s a traitor. He isn’t retiring. He is resigning in protest. Because Trump’s a traitor. Anything else you hear is a lie. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 20, 2018

Indeed, in the letter Mattis wrote, he didn’t say a single positive thing about Trump.

He did imply that Donald Trump was working against the interests of the United States in multiple ways.

Slapdown by former Republican (and top Republican operative) to a current spineless Republican Senator.

Rubio, wake the f*** up!

"The President is doing everything he can to shut the government down… Does he not care about the American people?" @NancyPelosi pic.twitter.com/1s2t97eKiw — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) December 20, 2018

Well, that’s obvious, isn’t it?

When has Trump ever cared about anyone but himself?

President Trump should be INDICTED! An indictment would sent a precedent for all future presidents, letting them know that they can't use the office of the presidency to commit crimes and get away with them. Who's with me on this? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) December 21, 2018

Duh.

By the way, the dude is a freakin’ criminal!

Don’t forget 7 Republican Senators and one Rep spent the Fourth of July in Russia. They accomplished nothing from that trip. So what were they doing there? Committing treason. Senators Shelby, Daines, Hoeven, Kennedy, Moran, Thune Johnson and Rep. Granger. They should all resign. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 21, 2018

Just a friendly reminder that Donald Trump may not be the only Republican a-hole under the thumb of Putin.

Also, seriously, who the f*** goes to Russia on the 4th of July?!?!

BREAKING: Matt Whitaker left 12 companies off his disclosure where he’s still the agent according to IA biz records: Artistic Curbing, LLC

Hawkeye Holdings & Management, LLC.

Ironwood Land Development, LLC

Ichi Bikes, LLC

Jemm Properties

JJR Hockey, LLC

LEI Acquisition, LLC

1/2 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 20, 2018

Not sketchy at all.

Not sketchy at all.

One thing we all need to realize: It only gets worse from here. Every day Trump remains in office, more scandals will emerge, and more details on current scandals will be further exposed. The time has come for our country to come together and demand he resign or be impeached. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 21, 2018

Yikes.

Hold on to your hats!

.@realDonaldTrump is unfit to be the President. He needs to go. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) December 20, 2018

Well, that would be better, wouldn’t it?

If only Republicans had some sense of duty to the United States.

And just like that, GOP discovers $5.7 billion for a wall. $5.7 billion What if we instead added $5.7B in teacher pay?

Or replacing water pipes?

Or college tuition/prescription refill subsidies?

Or green jobs? But notice how no one’s asking the GOP how they’re paying for it. https://t.co/jXdm1w9bpy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 21, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez, what are you doing bringing sense to a discussion about Republican policy?

Why would Republicans ever implement policies Americans want?

Update: We’ve got a 12th tweet that just has to be added: