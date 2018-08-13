Build a More Sustainable Bedroom with an Organic Vegan Mattress

As a conscious consumer, there are lots of ways to fight the system and vote with your dollars for the type of world you want to live in. You can choose a more plant-based diet, drive an electric vehicle, and generally choose to leave the smallest footprint possible on the planet.

But what about when you need to make a really large purchase, both figuratively and literally? When you finally get around to getting rid of your old mattress, it’s probably way past its prime. Most mattresses last only 10 years! And tossing our our beds is hugely wasteful: since many cities won’t allow them to be donated (for fear of bedbugs), they almost always end up in a landfill. In fact, it’s about 1.7 million mattresses that end up in landfills EVERYDAY. And unless you live in California, Connecticut, or Rhode Island (which have mattress recycling programs), there are no options for recycling.

So not only is it a lot of physical waste, but during their lifetime and after, conventional mattresses are really toxic. Mattresses are usually made of polyurethane foam (a petrochemical-based chemical that off-gasses volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the place where you sleep), along with a good dose of formaldehyde and fire retardants.

But there are a ton of natural mattresses on the market now, so you have a lot of power to choose a much more sustainable mattress and skip all the toxic junk. I have been able to sleep on an Avocado Green Mattress* for about six months now, and I couldn’t be happier. Not only is this mattress made with organic and natural ingredients, it’s also FREE of all the other chemical crap found in other mattresses.

And, Avocado Green is really ‘walking the walk,’ as they say. Their mattresses are scientifically proven to meet some of the world’s most rigorous, third-party emissions standards for chemical exposure and pollutants, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), formaldehyde, and phthalates. And even better: Avocado has just released a vegan mattress, so now everyone can enjoy their awesome beds. Rather than using wool to insulate the bed, they have chosen organic cotton.

The other primary ingredient in the bed is 100% natural Dunlop latex from tree-tapped and sustainable sources. If you have a latex allergy, it’s not likely going to be an issue, but still good to check with your doctor if you have an allergy.

Avocado Green Mattress is committed to living a green life, and selling their green products as affordably as possible, and they want to make this option available widely. They offer a 100 night trial, and they have a 25 year warranty! Most mattresses last about 10 years, so not only are you investing in a more sustainable product right now, you won’t have to reinvest in another one for two and a half decades!

Click here to get shopping! Use discount code 2FREEPILLOWS to get two of their excellent pillows to go with your new mattress. I hope that you too decide to enjoy this natural beauty and comfort that is Avocado Green Mattress.

*Disclosure: Avocado Green Mattress sent me a mattress for review, but this is the item I wanted to purchase anyway. Of course, all opinions are my own.