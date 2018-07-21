If You Can’t See That Trump Is Putin’s Bi***, You’re An Idiot, Hugely Uninformed, A Rabbit, Or All Of The Above

Donald Trump has criticized almost everyone. I think the only notable people I’ve not see him attack are his own blood relatives and Vladimir Putin, and I’ve even read reports of him criticizing his children.

This predates the election. Saying that he just doesn’t want his presidency to be delegitimized doesn’t make sense. He shocked the political world before the election with his unwillingness to say anything negative about Putin.

There’s only one compelling reason for why Trump has supported Putin and his policy preferences every step of the way. That one explanation is that Putin has a lot of shit on Trump or some hugely serious shit on Trump.

Here’s a brief list of top notes on this topic:

Trump had a very difficult time getting financing for his companies after several bankruptcies and a horrible record for paying back loans. One of his sons told a golf journalist years ago, who was confused about how they financed new projects, that they got a lot of their money from Russians. On day 1 of his presidency (literally), Trump’s admin got to work on potentially rolling back sanctions on Russia — Putin’s apparent top priority. Actually, they got to work on this before day 1, which is a key reason Michael Flynn ended up getting kicked out of his role as National Security Adviser in record time. Even before the presidential election, the one thing Trump’s campaign team wanted and got changed in the Republican Party Platform was language about Russia and Ukraine. They wanted it softened on the side of Russia. Who does Putin really not like? NATO, democratic European leaders, and journalists and politicians who criticize him. Who has Trump incessantly attacked? NATO, democratic European leaders, and journalists and politicians who criticize Putin. Has he ever said a bad thing about Putin? Doesn’t seem like it. Instead of confirming to the US public what Trump was told by our top national security personnel (including people he appointed) one and a half years ago — that Russian attacked US democracy — Trump has repeatedly claimed that we don’t really know who attacked the country and he has called the investigation to get to the bottom of that a “witch hunt.” Trump has had a number of one-on-one meetings with Putin, including a recent one over two hours long in which no American staff member was present except a translator. We still don’t really know what was discussed in that meeting, but Putin came out of it practically skipping and laughing while Trump slumped out of it like he was a prisoner. Trump’s recent very surprising policy changes with regard to North Korea were specifically what Russia would want — and they serve no apparent purpose for the United States. Trump’s policy on Syria? The same. Out of nowhere, Trump went after Montenegro after his two-hour meeting with Putin and called the people living there very aggressive people. This would come as a total shock … unless you realized Russia/Putin had beef with Montenegro and seem to be targeting it in a political takeover strategy. He also claimed Montenegro could get us into WWIII via no apparent logic and somehow with the presumption the small country would start a war and we’d be forced to back it via NATO — even though that’s not how NATO works and that’s completely absurd at its roots. Donald Trump’s first Secretary of State pick was — seemingly out of the blue — a former CEO of ExxonMobil who had received a Russian “Order of Friendship” directly from Putin. It is reported that this was Russia’s preference for the position and the the country blocked Trump’s first choice, Mitt Romney. (Note: There is still slim reporting on this, so don’t count the latter half of it as fully confirmed.) Trump’s campaign chairman was formerly a top political spin master for a Ukrainian prime minister who robbed the country, was forced out by the people, and then fled to Russia. He has been busted for conspiring with Russian oligarchs and various financial crimes. During the campaign, Trump’s son, son in law, campaign chairman, and others met with a Russian lawyer and Russian spy to get dirt on Hillary Clinton. (They made it clear a top thing they wanted in return was lifted sanctions.) Trump’s son in law inexplicably met with the head of a Russian bank that was sanctioned in the United States after the election. This bank head is considered to be a close associate of Putin. Trump’s Secretary of Commerce? Wilbur Ross, the only American who was on a bank board with former KGB close associated of Putin. That was the Bank of Cyprus, which is where Russian oligarchs have been known to launder money. Top Trump staff repeatedly met with Russia’s top US spy before and after the election. Trump invited him and Russia’s top foreign diplomat to the White House — with no announcement and no US reporters present but Russian ones there who later released photos, which is how we found out about it — the day after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey related to the Russia probe. And he bragged about that to them in the White House and highlighted how it relieved a great pressure off of them. Trump specifically courted Russia on the campaign trail and asked Russia to hack Clinton’s emails. Immediately after that, they did hack the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Putin suggested that the United States send some of Putin’s top foes to Russia for Russian questioning and Trump said he thought that was a very good idea!

Could you get any more unrealistically traitorous and evil if you were a fake Putin puppet in a stupid Hollywood film?

