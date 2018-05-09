How To Make Your Parcel Packaging More Eco-Friendly

With the increased use of online shopping, parcel delivery is becoming more and more of a necessity. But, this doesn’t have to be a problem. By reducing the amount of packaging we use, we can dramatically reduce the negative impact that it is having on our environment.

With a number of businesses offering you a guaranteed next day delivery courier, you must ensure that your packaging is able to withstand the journey it will embark on before it arrives at the desired destination 24 hours later. Simply switching out the material you use for a more sustainable source you can protect your parcel without damaging the environment!

Here, we’re taking a closer look at how you can make your parcel packaging more eco-friendly.

Eco-friendly Packaging

When packaging items it is important to consider the type of packaging that you are putting within your box. Although it is only there to protect the parcel during transit it can still have a damaging effect on the environment when it reaches its destination. You can make your parcel packing more eco-friendly by using biodegradable material and air pockets rather than packing peanuts. This will help ensure your parcel is as eco-friendly as possible, as these materials can be kept and reused when sending a parcel in the future, reducing waste.

Sending In Bulk

When looking to send parcels it is important to consider the number of parcels in which you are sending. By placing the items within a reasonably sized box, it will not only save you money on shipping within the long run, but will enable you to save money on fuel consumption when compared to sending multiple individual packages. By keeping the

packaging of the items small, you are allowing more packages to be placed onboard one

shipment.

Recycle When You Can

You can also make Packaging more eco-friendly by reusing boxes and the inner packaging. This will make it more eco-friendly as it will reduce the number of cardboard boxes being used unnecessarily. By simply reinforcing a box with strong packing tape to make it stronger when dealing with impacts and then begin packaging your box. This will, therefore, help to reduce the amount of cardboard you are using whilst making the packaging process more

eco-friendly.

Size Of Parcel

When looking to send a parcel, the size of the parcel has a large effect on the overall shipping cost and can have a profound effect on the environment. This is because the size of your parcel has the potential to increase the number of trips a courier has to make, polluting the environment. In order to ensure your parcel is as eco-friendly as possible, it’s a good idea to restrict your packaging. Whilst you need to ensure that your goods are safely wrapped in bubble wrap or your chosen material, there’s no need to excessively box up your package, as in some cases, this provides little to no additional protection.

As the need for parcel delivery continues to increase it is becoming increasingly important to consider the effect it is having on the environment. If you start to change the way in which you package your parcels, the packing process has the potential to become much cleaner and reduce the amount of packaging within landfill each year.

This post has been sponsored by ParcelDelivery.com; photo by Bench Accounting on Unsplash