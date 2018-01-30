Under2 Coalition Now Represents 205 Governments, 1.3 Billion People, & 40% Of Global Economy

Over the last 12 months of activity, the Under2 Coalition has grown its members to encompass 205 governments from around the world, representing 1.3 billion people and almost 40% of the global economy, and all of them have committed to reducing greenhouse gasses by 2050.

These are the headline findings from a report released this week by the Under2 Coalition — a coalition of sub-national governments from around the world who have all committed to working together to reduce greenhouse gases. Formed back in May of 2015, the Under2 Coalition has grown from its original 12 founding members — Acre, Brazil; Baden-Württemberg, Germany; Baja California, Mexico; Catalonia, Spain; Jalisco, Mexico; Ontario, Canada; British Columbia, Canada; Wales; and the US states of California, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington — and now encompasses 205 members from 43 countries.

“In 2018, the Under2 Coalition is positioned to both contribute to direct emissions reductions and to support and inspire more ambitious climate goals from national governments,” said Tim Ash Vie, Director, Under2 Coalition Secretariat, The Climate Group. “It is a fundamental tenet of the Under2 Coalition that while national governments negotiated the Paris Agreement, state and regional leaders are central to delivering the goal of limiting global temperature increase to less than 2 degrees Celsius.”

The report serves to highlight the accomplishments of the Under2 Coalition throughout 2017 and the accomplishments of its members. One of the biggest achievements for the Coalition in 2017 was the appointment of Under2 Coalition Co-chair Governor Jerry Brown of California by COP23 President Fiji as the first ever Special Advisor for States and Regions — signalling the growing shift from national leadership to sub-national leadership, especially in the United States, Europe, and Australia.

The Coalition is also focusing on increasing governments’ transparent disclosure of their climate change mitigation process. So far, the number of state and regional governments committed to transparency has reached 110 governments — a 60% increase since 2016. Together, these governments represent US$13.4 trillion in GDP, which is the equivalent to 18% of the global economy and 658 million citizens.

The Under2 Coalition is also providing expert help, including connecting jurisdictions to policy experts and government peers around the world, and direct technical support and resources to help governments complete ‘2050 Pathways’ analyses.