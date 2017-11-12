17 Signs of Trump Team Collusion with Russia

Let’s just be honest — this shit is crazy. If you think at this point that Trump and/or key campaign people didn’t collude to some degree or another with Russia to influence the “democratic” US election last year, you’ve either lost your mind, had a highly clouded one in the first place, or just haven’t been paying much attention. If it’s the latter (and just for my own personal fun), let me catch you up:

And, oh yeah, by the way, Trump has delayed implementing the Russian sanctions Congress demanded he implement. Congress basically tied Trump’s hand, making it impossible to say no to Russian sanctions. But Trump is essentially spitting in their faces (figuratively) and just slid right past the deadline to get sanctions rolling. What’s the one thing Russia wants from the US more than anything else? Sanctions cut, and new sanctions not implemented.

Ah, yeah, and I forgot about one of the best of all — Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in large part (entirely?) because of the Russia investigation, which was greatly irritating Trump … for some reason. And he even bragged about it to two top Russian officials (including that top Russian spy mentioned above) in a secretive meeting in the White House in which Trump locked out the US press but let the Russian press in (accidentally, apparently).

Oh yeah, and there’s much, much … much more.