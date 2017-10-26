Everyday Superfoods for Better Health

Many of us know we need to ‘eat better,’ but this term can be confusing since it means so many things to different people.

Couple that with the fact that daily we are inundated by advertisements for junk and processed food, and it shows – approximately 70% of what we eat is processed. And yet, every year, hundreds of new diet books hit the shelves promising either a quick-fix or lasting results. And this approach is clearly not working: there are more overweight Americans than ever before.

According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, more than 1 in 3 adults were considered to be overweight in 2013-2014, and about 1 in 13 adults were considered to have extreme obesity. Rather than resorting to commercial diets, gimmicks, or quick fixes, you can begin by making a few smarter choices each day to help boost your health for the better.

Below is a list of some everyday superfoods that won’t break the bank and will get you on your way to healthier, more balanced self.

Blueberries

These little bluish/purplish morsels are full of flavor and nutrients. Just one cup of blueberries a day provides the following nutrients:

Resveratrol

Gallic acid

Lutein

Zeaxanthin

Vitamin K

Vitamin C

Manganese

Fiber

They contain antioxidants which help combat aging, reverse inflammation, and help reduce heart disease, diabetes, and many other ailments. They also protect our brains from degeneration, neurotoxicity and oxidative stress. So, they may boost focus and memory. Add them to yogurt with chia seeds and honey for a yummy dessert or try them in a smoothies with avocados, almond milk, or walnuts for quick breakfast that is packed with nutrients and flavor.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are high in fiber, healthy fat, and, most importantly, essential fatty acids like Omega 3 in the form of alpha-linolenic acid. These tiny seeds can help reduce:

High cholesterol

Diabetes

Reduce sugar cravings

Balance hormones

If you can’t eat flaxseeds or are looking for a more comprehensive omega profile supplement that includes EPA and DHA, find the best here with a Research Verified reviews.

Lemons

One lemon contains more than 100% of the required daily intake of Vitamin C. Including enough Vitamin C in your diet may not only ward off the common cold, it may also help increase HDL cholesterol levels and strengthen bones. The citrus flavonoids found in lemons act as an anti-inflammatory. You can add lemon juice to soups, salads, fruit salads, hot beverages, and plain water to add zing and lots of flavor.

Broccoli

These little green trees contain more than 100% of the required daily intake of Vitamin K and almost 200% dose of vitamin C, both of which are essential for building bones. It also supplies Vitamin A and Vitamin E which are crucial for healthy looking skin and hair. Steam broccoli and eat as a side dish or add it chopped to pasta, soups, or casseroles. If you have very picky eater, you can chop it really finely and sneak into macaroni and cheese or lasagna.

Potatoes & Sweet Potatoes

Long vilified as a diet no-no, nothing could be farther from the truth! One red potato contains about 66 micrograms of cell-building folate, and one sweet potato has almost eight times the amount of the required daily intake of Vitamin A needed for boosting your immunity; both are loaded with fiber. Enjoy them boiled and mashed, or oven-roasted with a bit of salt and pepper.

Avocados

Packed full of folate, vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium , iron, vitamin D, vitamin B-6, vitamin B-12, fiber, potassium and magnesium. It adds volume to any salad and may help lower cholesterol and your risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. It may also improve your intestinal tract and help reduce bloating.

This post was sponsored by Authority Reports; broccoli image and blueberry image from PixaBay

