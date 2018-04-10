Norway’s Electric Car Leadership Jacks Up To Yet Another Level

By Nicolas Zart and Zachary Shahan
If you ever need to see what the world of electric mobility (e-mobility) will look like, Norway offers a glimpse into our future and a template to follow. More than half of the cars sold in Norway had a plug last month.
Norway Leads The Global Clean Car Sales Record For 2017
In general, Scandinavian countries have been working hard to offer a blueprint for the future of energy.
Norway has wholeheartedly embraced electric vehicles (EV), with sales of hybrids, plug-in hybrids (PHEV), and pure EVs shooting passed 50% — to 57% — in 2017 and plug-in vehicle sales already shooting past 50% market share in December 2017 and March 2018, putting the country far ahead of the curve.
Denmark has been a clear leader with wind energy, but has had mixed results with electric vehicles; while Sweden has been moderate with both. But there’s no game in town that compares to Norway on EVs and driving with no-emission electricity.
In 2017, “fully electric cars had a market share of 20.8% and PHEVs had 18.4%.” The split in Q1 2018 was 28.7% and 19.2%. That means that after a year of 39% plug-in vehicle sales, the next quarter landed 48% plug-in vehicle sales. The total in March 2018 was 56%!
“No one else is close,” stated OFV head Oeyvind Solberg Thorsen, when speaking about the country’s high electric vehicle and hybrid market-share. “For the first time we have a fossil-fuel market share below 50%.”
Indeed.
What are the most popular electric vehicles — er, vehicles — in Norway? Have a look:
|Top 20 Cars in Norway (Q1 2018)
|# of Registrations
|Market Share
|# of Plug-In Hybrids
|Nissan LEAF (EV)
|2998
|8.9%
|BMW i3 (EV)
|1519
|4.5%
|Volkswagen e-Golf (EV)
|1419
|4.2%
|Volvo V90
|1151
|3.4%
|869
|Tesla Model X (EV)
|885
|2.6%
|Toyota Yaris
|867
|2.6%
|Mitsubishi Outlander
|820
|2.4%
|784
|Tesla Model S (EV)
|814
|2.4%
|Toyota RAV4
|797
|2.4%
|Renault Zoe (EV)
|768
|2.3%
|Volvo XC60
|721
|2.1%
|642
|Skoda Octavia
|641
|1.9%
|Toyota C-HR
|613
|1.8%
|Toyota Auris
|588
|1.7%
|Volkswagen Passat
|571
|1.7%
|400
|Hyundai IONIQ Electric (EV)
|541
|1.6%
|BMW 2-serie
|531
|1.6%
|509
|Mercedes-Benz GLC
|473
|1.4%
|434
|Mazda CX-5
|450
|1.3%
|Peugeot 5008
|448
|1.3%
|TOTAL
|17615
|52.1%
|3638
