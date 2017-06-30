Broccoli Sprout Extract May Help Type 2 Diabetes Blood Sugar Management, Study Finds

A new study has found that concentrated broccoli sprout extract may function well as a means of helping type 2 diabetes patients regulate their blood sugar levels.

These findings are the result of a 12-week randomized placebo-controlled trial with 97 human type 2 diabetes patients — which saw obese participants with dysregulated disease experience greatly decreased fasting blood glucose levels when on concentrated broccoli sprout extract, as compared to the control group.

The findings are particularly notable because type 2 diabetes is quickly becoming a globally significant health problem. As it stands, over 300 million people worldwide are currently thought to have type 2 diabetes. Around 15% of these people are unable to take the most common prescription drug for the problem, metformin, because of the potential for kidney damage.

The press release provides some background on the study: “Seeking a more viable path forward, Annika Axelsson and colleagues used a computational approach to identify compounds that might counter the disease-associated gene expression changes associated with type 2 diabetes.

“The researchers constructed a signature for type 2 diabetes based on 50 genes, then used publically available expression datasets to screen 3,852 compounds for drugs that potentially reverse disease. The most promising chemical — sulforaphane, a naturally occurring compound found in cruciferous vegetables — tamped down glucose production by liver cells growing in culture, and shifted liver gene expression away from a diseased state in diabetic rats.”

As a result of this identification, the researchers then conducted the trial discussed towards the start of the article.













