CleanTechnica’s Second Annual EV Report [Press Release]

San Francisco, CA: CleanTechnica, the world’s largest cleantech news website, announced the release of the second CleanTechnica EV Report on May 3, 2017. Electric Car Drivers: Desires, Demands & Who They Are is a unique, in-depth report about EV driver needs, desires, user experiences, and demographics. The final report includes nearly 90 pages of all new research and insights from cleantech expert and site director, Zachary Shahan.

The research was conducted using surveys on CleanTechnica.com, and includes responses from more than 2,000 EV drivers. The report explores these responses in detail, highlighting unique findings useful to understanding, serving, and growing the electric vehicle (EV) driver community.

The report includes data from the United States, 9 Canadian provinces, and 26 European countries. The survey data separated responses by 3 types of electric vehicles (Tesla, non-Tesla pure EV, and PHEV) as well as region (N. America vs Europe). Select charts available in the CleanTechnica EV report folder: goo.gl/XwjAQJ

Some of the EV Report highlights include:

A large portion (33–45%) of respondents chose electric vehicles primarily for environmental reasons.

Tesla Model 3 was revealed to be the electric car that most respondents (23–50%) expected to purchase next. Other choices included the Nissan LEAF, Chevy Bolt, Chevy Volt, BMW i3, Tesla Model S, Tesla Model X, and Tesla Model Y.

Respondents expressed great desire for electric vehicles across several car classes, especially the intermediate and SUV/CUV classes

The vast majority of respondents expect their next EV model to have approximately 200 or more miles of range, with Tesla drivers expecting much more range from their next EV than other EV drivers.

While most EV drivers were satisfied with current charging infrastructure, there was clear potential to improve. Results also showed tremendous demand for cars capable of super-fast charging and Level 3 fast charging

CleanTechnica writers will be sharing sections of the reports and additional insights on the site throughout the month.

The full report is available for $500 at goo.gl/W76mEP

The first 60 pages are available for free here: goo.gl/ieEvU3

About Important Media: Important Media.org is a premier new media group that owns 15 different sustainability news sites, including CleanTechnica, the world’s leading cleantech news site. For inquires, please contact Andrea at accounts@importantmedia.org

