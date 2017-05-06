Tesla Model Y To Be Even Easier Than Model 3 To Manufacture

May 6th, 2017 by James Ayre



Originally published on EV Obsession.

The Tesla Model Y crossover will be built on a different platform than the Model 3, despite earlier comments from CEO Elon Musk that seemed to indicate otherwise … going by recent comments from Musk made on the Q1 2017 earnings call.

Is this the Model Y under wraps?

Perhaps more interestingly, though, Musk also commented that the Model Y will feature a 95% reduction in wiring as compared to the Model 3 — with the aim being to greatly reduce the need for a human manufacturing workforce.

It’s worth noting here that the Model 3 itself featured a large reduction in wiring as well, as compared to the Model S and Model X — from 3 kilometers of wiring to 1.5 kilometers — though that situation is a bit different, as the Model 3 is a much smaller car than the Model S or Model X.

“Then where things will really be a step change, I think, beyond any other auto manufacturer will be the Model Y factory,” Musk said. “And this is both a function of designing the product to be easy to manufacture and easy to automate as well as designing the factory itself. So Model Y is where I think it really becomes a step change.”

“Musk now says the Model Y will do away with the conventional 12 volt electrical system. Higher voltages require thinner wires,” Steve Hanley of Gas2 writes. “The Model 3 is said to use far less wiring than other cars. One of the reasons it will have only one visual display is to make manufacturing easier and further reduce the amount of wiring used in the car. Musk hasn’t said what the new electrical system will be, but 48 volt systems are being promoted by a number of automotive suppliers.”

As it stands, Musk has stated that the Tesla Model Y crossover will probably arrive sometime in late 2019 or in early 2020.

