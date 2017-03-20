How Renewable Energy Batteries Can Change the Lives of People in Third World Countries

March 20th, 2017



Many companies like Alcen Renewables, Inc. are firm believers that, when energy is accessible to everyone, it will solve many of the world’s problems, including daily issues that people in third world countries confront. As a result, energy storage through renewable energy batteries has the potential change the future for the better.

An article on Computer World claims that over the next eight to nine years, energy storage capacity in developing countries is expected to skyrocket from 2 gigawatts (GW) to more than 80GW, according to a report by the World Bank Group,”Energy Storage Trends and Opportunities in Emerging Markets.”

Lucas Mearian writes, “While the cost [of] deploying renewable energy systems continues to fall, integrating technologies such as photovoltaic rooftop systems and solar farms into regional grids will require energy storage in the form of batteries and other technologies for load continuity. While li-ion batteries currently dominate the market, a diverse blend of battery technologies is beginning to be deployed.”

About 600 million African people (57% of the population) still have no access to electricity. If current energy access trends continue, in 2030 there will still be 655 million people in Africa (42% of the population) without access to power. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Africa’s GDP could increase roughly three-fold by 2030 and seven-fold by 2050.

How Energy Storage Alleviates Daily Challenges

One of the many small but important steps forward for the African continent is taking place in Tanzania, which is also home to a new hybrid PV-battery energy storage-diesel minigrid project. It aims to provide power for around 400 households in a remote island village of Lake Victoria.The development of mini- and microgrids can be a key platform in the development of electrification on the continent.

An already aging grid infrastructure in many developing nations is also driving the adoption of distributed grid technology and energy storage systems. By 2030, it is estimated that $45 billion will need to be invested to provide universal access to modern electric power — and energy storage has the capacity to play a key role in those investments. Energy storage will not only enable better use of both new and existing resources but also protect against threats such as natural disasters, according to the United Nations Sustainable Energy for All initiative.

Energy storage can not only provide back-up power in case of power outages but also help electricity grids run at average rather than peak load, therefore reducing the chances of outages to begin with. Small-scale storage allows consumers to buy power from the grid when it’s cheap and plentiful; then they can use their own stored energy when it’s more expensive. This would help balance demand and reduce strain on the system in rural and isolated communities.

Energy storage ushers in the democratization of energy, where consumers are no longer obligated to industrial power companies. When individuals are able to generate their own power, energy becomes free, at least after initial set-up costs. Of course, large-scale generation and national grids are not going to disappear overnight, but many individuals and communities may be able to choose how they gather and store energy with the possibility of personal energy storage systems.

Alcen Renewables’s Mission toward a Renewable Energy Future

The global shift to an electricity-based economy is getting faster, both on global and local spaces. Like the energy sources that preceded oil, now a cleaner, healthier, easier and better alternative has appeared to residential and business owners. Transport and heating is shifting to use more electrical power. There’s a growing number of hybrid and electric cars, buses, and trucks on the road as well as the electric trains and trams we already use in our cities. In fact, everywhere we look, there are more and smart electrical devices. They make our homes comfortable, enable us to work smarter and increase our ability to communicate quickly and easily.

It’s not just small devices, either. That’s where Alcen Renewables, Inc. comes in. They are a group of independent 21st-century entrepreneurs who deliver large-scale clean energy to the grid. They source, organize, fund, and deliver high-return utility-scale renewable energy projects that generate clean electricity, income, jobs and independence to rural landowners and rural economies. Renewable energy delivers cleaner, healthier, safer energy. Smarter storage and grid-management technologies enable it to deliver baseload power.

Alcen Renewables, Inc develops utility-level power generation projects. They do the investigation, coordination, research, planning, organizing, and relationship building that gets any big infrastructure project off the ground and turns it into a reality. It’s big business, with roughly $2 million for 1 MW development. With their great investors, they are able to do the research and put together the permits, contracts, construction plans and long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that turn a renewable energy development into a stable, long-term investment.

Once their projects are shovel-ready, they have created a stable, low-risk investment that is an attractive offer to traditional institutional financiers such as JP Morgan, CitiBank, and other big investors. So, investors have alternatives now to drilling for energy – the energy pours out of the sky every day. It’s just waiting for smart investors to build the infrastructure to turn it into clean, renewable electricity.

An investment in well planned, well-developed renewable energy is a reliable investment: It’s based on rigorous science – the geography, physics, and meteorology of where the wind blows and where the sun shines. The technology is proven, with more than 30 years of experience worldwide with commercial wind and solar energy production. The energy source is free – with no need to mine, drill, or pump a fuel source. Alcen Renewables, Inc and their partners have more than 30 years of experience in delivering commercial renewable energy projects.

