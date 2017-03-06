Citizen Activism with Erin Schrode

March 6th, 2017 by Andrea Bertoli



For anyone that thinks so-called Millennials are lazy and uninspired, they need to meet Erin Schrode.

This young woman has started multiple non-profits to address needs in her community, as well as launched a campaign for Congress in 2016, all before the quarter-life crisis stage of 25 years old. I got to see Erin speak multiple times at the Envision Festival in Costa Rica last week.

Her talks were inspiring and engaging, encouraging everyone to ask themselves, ‘where can I be most useful’ in the community. She says this forms the foundation of her activism, and uses it to guide people young and old to become more activist within their own community. Could you volunteer, start a new committee, or run for local office? Could you partner with an existing organization that could use help in your neighborhood, your school, your city… or beyond?

Growing up with activist parents in Marin, California, primed Erin for a life of inspiring leadership, but like so many other visionaries of all generations, she has a spark in her that goes beyond the nurturing of her parents.

Her activism has manifested in many ways during her short life. She co-founded a non-profit called Teens Turning Green (now just Turning Green in 2005 to promote awareness of the chemicals and untested cosmetic ingredients in personal care products. Currently she utilizes Turning Green as an ‘eco education and action platform to inspire, educate, and mobilize millions of students and the global public with this non-profit and beyond.’

Her activism has taken her to ‘troubled’ zones like Haiti after the earthquake, to Greece to help feed and clothe Syrian refugees landing after crossing the seas to escape the war. She explains her calling to these missions as a need to help and a way to ‘be a decent human being,’ but they inspired her to carry on her mission in so many other ways.

As her website explains, “after working in disaster response in Haiti, she founded and launched The Schoolbag, a youth education project to provide tools and materials for students in need, as well as initiate active citizenry and environmental stewardship. The program reached over 30,000 students in Haiti, in addition to deliveries in East Timor and South Africa.”

In addition to all her activist work, she’s a great writer spreading the word about all of the things we’re passionate about here too: climate change activism, refugee crises, cosmetic and personal care, and social activism. She’s been published all over the web and on TV, and you can read her blog here to keep up with this lady, she’s definitely one to watch.

