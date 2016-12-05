The Social and Environmental Justice Marketplace at the Green Festival Expo

December 5th, 2016 by Carolyn Fortuna



The list of exhibitors at the Green Festival Expo is so much fun! The next Expo takes place from December 9-11, 2016 in Portland, Oregon. The Exhibitors Directory is filled with pages and pages of really compelling individuals and companies who offer green products and services. So, with my social and environmental justice background with a bit of vegetarianism thrown in, which ones would I visit at a Green Festival Expo? Here goes.

Art of Living Foundation: Dedicated to creating a stress-free & violence-free society, the Art of Living’s core value is to find peace within oneself and to unite people in our society – of different cultures, traditions, religions, nationalities.It reminds us all that we have one goal to uplift human life everywhere.

Bard MBA in Sustainability and Center for Environmental Policy: The Bard MBA in Sustainability is one of a select few graduate programs globally that fully integrates sustainability into a core business curriculum. How can we build or transform our businesses so that they are in business to solve the pressing social and environmental problems of our time?

Charm School Chocolate: We artfully craft our non-dairy chocolate from direct trade cacao and organic ingredients, taking up to five days to roast and refine cocoa beans into polished, vegan chocolate.

Communities for a Better Environment: Communities for a Better Environment (CBE) is one of the preeminent environmental justice organizations in the nation. The mission of CBE is to build people’s power in California’s communities of color and low income communities to achieve environmental health and justice by preventing and reducing pollution and building green, healthy and sustainable communities and environments.

Dreaming Out Loud, Inc.: In the District of Columbia, issues surrounding generational poverty and food access run deep. Over 34,000 residents, primarily African Americans living in Wards 7 and 8, live in “food deserts,” with homes more than a mile away from a supermarket. Through our programs and social enterprise, we are building community, growing opportunity, and working towards food justice.

Food Integrity Campaign: Protecting food. Empowering whistleblowers. Food with integrity is food that is raised, manufactured, and prepared in compliance with community values and beliefs. FIC promotes transparency in all arenas of the food system from soil to plate and works to hold companies and the agencies that oversee them accountable for actions that affect the public.

Greenpeace USA: Greenpeace is the leading independent campaigning organization that uses peaceful protest and creative communication to expose global environmental problems and to promote solutions that are essential to a green and peaceful future.

Hemptique: As Hemptique® introduces hemp-focused products, we also educate the public along the way about the many benefits of industrial hemp. Hemptique’s® ultimate goal is to make a positive difference every day. Hemptique® firmly believes in Fair Trade and has always dealt respectfully with employees, ensuring that they have non-toxic, safe, well heated, and well-lit working conditions and we do not employ children. Learn more about sustainable fashion at the Green Festivals here.

Jewish Veg: We encourage and help Jews to embrace plant-based diets as an expression of the Jewish values of compassion for animals, concern for health, and care for the environment. Today, some of our most prominent rabbis are vegan or vegetarian, in accordance with the Torah ideal. And it is no coincidence that a vegan diet is the simplest way to be kosher.

Manifest Garden Foundation: Manifest Garden’s mission is to help make gardening accessible to everyone by bringing together a community of like-minded individuals who wish to cultivate the earth with love. Our goal is to help gardens everywhere thrive by providing an online reference and open forum where individual gardeners, school gardens, and community gardens can come together to share and troubleshoot their experiences.

New York Society for Ethical Culture: The New York Society for Ethical Culture is a humanist community dedicated to ethics, social justice, and education since 1876. We celebrate life’s joys, support each other through life’s crises, and work to make the world a better place. Come visit our landmark Meeting House for inspiring Sunday Meetings, Ethical Enrichment workshops, family programs, Ethical Action projects, and many other entertaining events.

Paisley USA: Both qualitative and quantitative [data] indicate that economic and social empowerment of women can contribute to reductions in intimate partner violence. Our mission is too prevent poverty and violence towards women & girls around the world by empowering them to be economically independent and self-sustaining. In providing the necessary skills and resources for economic development, we support their journeys to independence through artistic expression.

Planet Bee Foundation: We are dedicated to creating a green minded generation through environmental stewardship, using the lens of the struggling honey bee to teach the power of individual action. Planet Bee is working towards a future in which children and adults are exposed to global environmental issues, and given the tools to combat them. Planet Bee’s educational programs takes students outside, playing a crucial role in connecting children with the earth at the time when they are developing the values which will steer the course of their lives.

STAND LA (Stand Together Against Neighborhood Drilling): STAND-L.A. is an environmental justice coalition of community groups that seeks to end neighborhood drilling to protect the health and safety of Angelenos on the front lines of urban oil extraction. We believe that the City of Los Angeles is responsible for protecting every Angeleno from the health and safety risks associated with drilling for oil in close proximity to our homes, schools and places of work. Our communities—not oil and gas corporations—should have the power to shape a safe and healthy future for their families and for Los Angeles.

The Humane League: The mission of The Humane League, why we exist, is to reduce animal suffering by inspiring change at all levels. This sense of purpose drives every action in our unrelenting march forward for animals. We work through an ever-expanding network of field offices across the country providing information and encouragement to help people make choices that will reduce animal suffering.

Now it’s up to you. Check out the Green Festival Expo Exhibitor’s Directory and create your own Best of the Best List.

