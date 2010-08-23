World Naked Bike Ride Video from Portland

Great video of this year’s World Naked Bike Ride in Portland below.

I wrote on the 2010 World Naked Bike ride awhile back here on Planetsave. Great, fun bicycling event. A friend of mine just shared this cool video of this year’s World Nake Bike Ride event in Portland. Too cool not to share.

Makes you want to get on a bike and join in, doesn’t it?

Really into bicycling? Consider joining the Biking Revolution of Love & Freedom facebook group.













